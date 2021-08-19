IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get IMI alerts:

IMIAY remained flat at $$47.96 on Thursday. IMI has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.