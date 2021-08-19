Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEOAY. Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Stora Enso Oyj stock remained flat at $$19.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.25. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $20.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

