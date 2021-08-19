Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.80 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

VIPS stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 391,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,973,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.26. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.