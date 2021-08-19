Novare Capital Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 860.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $273.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.