Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. Invitation Homes reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.46.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.98. 106,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

