Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $100.00 at Loop Capital

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

