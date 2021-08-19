TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 11.2%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s stock price rose 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $35.76. Approximately 49,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,681,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.
TSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
