ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ZIM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.29. 92,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,162. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZIM. Citigroup began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

