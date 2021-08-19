Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 355.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.50. 57,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.