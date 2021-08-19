The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Shares Up 2.1% Following Earnings Beat

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $325.86 and last traded at $325.86. 12,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,246,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.08.

The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

