Short Interest in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Declines By 31.4%

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in CyberOptics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ CYBE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,912. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $289.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.59.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

