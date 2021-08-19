Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Short Interest Down 26.1% in July

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 187,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.05.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,917. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.