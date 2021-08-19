Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.04

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 176642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

The stock has a market cap of $884.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

