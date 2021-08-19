Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.04

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 176642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.
The stock has a market cap of $884.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
