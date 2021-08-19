C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Up 4%

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shot up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.45. 3,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 359,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $552,011.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $510,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,926 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

