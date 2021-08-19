Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRCT. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,953,787 shares of company stock valued at $118,153,793.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $2,505,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $153,622,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,273. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.67.

Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

