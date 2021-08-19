Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 3.4%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares were up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 5,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 526,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SANA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,980,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 12.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,241,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,306 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,508,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

