Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 582 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,109,000 after purchasing an additional 897,118 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.20. 150,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,255,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

