Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will announce $27.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $28.40 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $27.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $114.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.64 million to $115.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $107.17 million, with estimates ranging from $106.30 million to $108.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

ORRF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.08. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,764. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a market cap of $259.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

