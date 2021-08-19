Brokerages Expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.90 Million

Analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to report $32.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries reported sales of $20.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year sales of $122.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $163.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $168.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $11.16. 2,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,145. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $547.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 92.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 56,346 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 33.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after buying an additional 1,241,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

