Crypton Market Cap Hits $661,962.90 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Crypton has a market capitalization of $661,962.90 and approximately $5,624.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002502 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00055484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00144601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,354,217 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.