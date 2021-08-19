REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650.35 Million

Equities analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to announce sales of $650.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $641.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $659.20 million. REV Group reported sales of $582.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on REVG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in REV Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,429 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REVG traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. REV Group has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $959.48 million, a PE ratio of 168.89 and a beta of 2.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

