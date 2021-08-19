Klever (KLV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Klever has a market cap of $142.93 million and $1.28 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klever has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00055484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00144601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00149036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,722.26 or 0.99947567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.48 or 0.00910424 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.51 or 0.00709362 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

