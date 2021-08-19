Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Decreased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 452,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 3.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $35,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Sysco by 529.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,630,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.00. 80,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,087. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

