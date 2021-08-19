Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by NEA Management Company LLC

NEA Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,092 shares during the quarter. NEA Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Upstart worth $35,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock traded down $11.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.56. 195,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,992. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $220.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

