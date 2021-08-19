Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.280-$4.310 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $5.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,107. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $165.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

