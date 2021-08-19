Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Shares of WLMS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.38. 467,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,805. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Director Robert B. Mills purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,264.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Williams Industrial Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

