Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 789 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

CVX traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.96. The stock had a trading volume of 835,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,348,041. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $181.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.