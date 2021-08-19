Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,001 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLR traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.18. 14,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,258. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.21.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

