Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lessened by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $326.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,142. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $329.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.