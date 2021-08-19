Lympo (LYM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.93 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Lympo coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and $292,186.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00057285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.95 or 0.00850007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00103901 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

