$1.13 EPS Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,459. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

