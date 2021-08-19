Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Investar posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Investar stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.07. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,819. The firm has a market cap of $230.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Investar has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,649 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Investar by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 528,393 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,701 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Investar by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.