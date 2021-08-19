EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 7.4%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.39. Approximately 10,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,354,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in EHang during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in EHang during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EHang during the first quarter worth about $8,112,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EHang during the first quarter worth about $313,000. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

