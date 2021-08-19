VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) were up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.21. Approximately 15,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 872,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

