Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 175,769 shares.The stock last traded at $174.04 and had previously closed at $186.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.33.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

