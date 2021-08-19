Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 175,769 shares.The stock last traded at $174.04 and had previously closed at $186.16.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.92.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.