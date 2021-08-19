Short Interest in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Decreases By 16.7%

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 428,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 120,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,556 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Shares of PNNT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,362. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $427.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.