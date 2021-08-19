SG Blocks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,798 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 361% compared to the average daily volume of 607 put options.
NASDAQ SGBX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,116. SG Blocks has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -5.36.
SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.
SG Blocks Company Profile
SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.
