SG Blocks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,798 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 361% compared to the average daily volume of 607 put options.

NASDAQ SGBX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,116. SG Blocks has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -5.36.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the first quarter worth $58,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SG Blocks by 85.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SG Blocks in the second quarter worth $193,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SG Blocks in the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SG Blocks in the first quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.