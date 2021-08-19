Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Down 35.7% in July

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 71,737 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 228,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 107,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTRS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39. Partners Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Separately, TheStreet raised Partners Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

