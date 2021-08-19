Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $53.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSCO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.15 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

