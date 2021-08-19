Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 12,408 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,628,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $229.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

