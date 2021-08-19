Novare Capital Management LLC Has $17.40 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.9% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.08. 249,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,416,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,466,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,874,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

