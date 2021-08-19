Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $326,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $18,961,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.82. 415,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,463,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $199.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

