The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Earnings Results

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share.
Shares of PLCE traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.65. 7,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,014. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.55.
In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
About The Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
