The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Earnings Results

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

Shares of PLCE traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.65. 7,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,014. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.55.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

