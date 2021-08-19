The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share.
Shares of PLCE stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,014. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.09.
About The Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
