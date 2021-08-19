Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.41-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55-23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.21 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $20.98. 2,482,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,572,137. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

