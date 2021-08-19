Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.41-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55-23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.21 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.
Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $20.98. 2,482,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,572,137. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.