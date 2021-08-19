W Green Pay Achieves Market Cap of $165,649.54 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $165,649.54 and $10,200.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.62 or 0.00850422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00103948 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

