Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $44,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 286.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 161.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 57.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chubb by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after buying an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Shares of CB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.77. 55,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.37. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $186.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

