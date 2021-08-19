Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,733 shares during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips accounts for 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Koninklijke Philips worth $53,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 203,843 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.