NovoCure (NVCR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2021 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/3/2021 – NovoCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

7/30/2021 – NovoCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $229.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – NovoCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – NovoCure had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.

7/9/2021 – NovoCure had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

7/1/2021 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – NovoCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

7/1/2021 – NovoCure is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

NVCR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2,637.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,941,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $80,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,281 shares of company stock worth $10,063,722 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,165,000 after buying an additional 437,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NovoCure by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,278,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,218,000 after buying an additional 94,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NovoCure by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

