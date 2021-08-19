Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.42. 284,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

